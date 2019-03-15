February 15, 1937

March 10, 2019



Hisako Rooney, 82, of Anacortes, was welcomed by her Savior, Jesus Christ on March 10, 2019 at her residence with her loving family by her side.



She was devoted to her daughter and family. Hisako was a friend to all those she met and humbly and quietly served her church, friends and community. She also spent many years volunteering with the Anacortes Sister Cities Association.



Hisako was a very caring and compassionate person and always put the needs of others before her own.



She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Russ Pittis) and grandchildren: Ashley (Chris Byer), Austin Portis, Tyler (Kelsey), Aaron (Ashlee), Joshua, Moses and Jenai along with great-grandchildren: Gavin, Calla and Vance Byer; Brilee, Nash and Landon. She is also survived by her sister in Japan, Seiko Kawamura Suzuki.



A Celebration of Life and Love of Hisako will be held 11:00 a.m. on March 30, 2019, at Anacortes First Baptist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Anacortes.



To share memories of Hisako please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American on Mar. 17, 2019