On May 8th, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Homer Charles Talbert, passed away as a result of an accident he received doing what he loved, fixing things.



He was born in Anacortes, WA on October 27th, 1936 to Julia (Dibble) and Homer E. Talbert. He attended school in Anacortes until 2nd grade after which he moved to Texas. Texas continued to hold a special place in his heart his whole life. He returned to Anacortes for his senior year and graduated from Anacortes High School in 1955. He then attended Skagit Valley College after which enlisting into the United States Navy for 8 years, then he returned to Anacortes to reside for the rest of his life.



During that lifetime Homer joined the Carpenters Union as a Carpenters Apprentice. He worked as a carpenter for local contractors and eventually started Talbert Construction. He fixed, remodeled and built many homes and commercial businesses in Anacortes and throughout Washington state. There are very few places in Anacortes that haven't been improved by or that owe their existence to him.



Homer was a hands on type of man with a problem solving mind, cinching on his belt, pulling out his hammer ("Rocket") and pounding nails alongside his crew. He was a worthy and valuable mentor to many a like minded individual and as such, his influence on his home town and the people shaping it will continue indefinitely. Being naturally generous and with a drive to be productive, he never hesitated to lend a hand. Homer was a frequent fixture at Frontier industries with the morning coffee clutch.



He enjoyed working on cars and in the early 70's raced Super Stock at Skagit Speedway. Many a week night was spent prepping for the upcoming race and working on the cars they'd be driving. He retired from racing after winning the B Main dash in 1976.



After he retired from construction his time was filled up taking care of the family home, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was frequently seen out with his tractor or mowing the lawn with one of the children on his lap helping him steer. Even retired though, he remained a resource for those who weren't.



A kinder more fun-loving, easy-going man, the world has rarely seen and his death leaves a hole whose shape will never be filled and he'll be fondly remembered by those of us lucky to have known him. If there is any reward in what follows this life, Homer has certainly earned his.



On July 7th, 1975, Homer married Karen Stull and two families became one.



He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Karen Talbert, whom he enjoyed building, remodeling and creating the family home with. Also survived are: daughters Kari Hilderbrand (Gene Hilderbrand) Anacortes, WA, Michelle Eggerbrecht (Rocky Eggebrecht) Oak Harbor, WA, Dawn Gutierrex of Sun City, AZ and Charlene Talbert Janz (Gordon Janz) Anacortes, WA; sons Robert Talbert (Deanna Talbert) Maple Valley, WA and Charles Homer Talbert (Lynn Talbert) Maple Valley, WA; and grandson Robert "Teo" Johnson (Angela M. Jonson) whom Homer and Karen raised. They also have 29 other grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by mother Julia (Dibble) Talbert, daughter Kelly (Talbert) Martinez and step-son Gerald Dean Stull, brother's Shelton Talbert and Erwing Talbert and sister Alberta (Talbert) Moody.



As per Homer's request, there will be no funeral.



Donations can be sent to the American heart Association. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from June 8 to June 12, 2019