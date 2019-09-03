Home

HOMER SELF

HOMER SELF Obituary
April 1, 1926 -
August 31, 2019

Homer Self, 93, a longtime Skagit Valley resident, passed away on August 31, 2019.

Homer was born on April 1, 1926 in Del Rio, Tennessee, one of nine children of Wm. Hilliard and Lillie Mae (Presnell) Self. He was raised and attained his education in Del Rio.

In 1944 Homer was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving his country during WWII. His troop with the 7th Cavalry was one of the last trained to ride horses.

After his discharge in 1946 he returned to Del Rio where he was united in marriage to Ovella Woody on October 11, 1946.
In 1954 they moved to the Skagit Valley residing in the Lyman and Hamilton areas.

Homer worked as a tree faller in the timber industry for many years, first with several independent logging companies, then he had a 20 plus year career with the Scott Paper Company.

Homer enjoyed going hunting and fishing in his retirement.

He is survived by his son, Jerry Self of Darrington; grandsons, Jeremy Self and wife Jennifer of Darrington and Jody Self of Montana; three sisters, one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ovella in 2014; daughter, Thelma Jean Self, and four brothers.

Funeral Services will be held at the Hamilton First Baptist Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ron Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at the Lyman Cemetery.

Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Homer and sign the online guest register www.lemleychapel.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
