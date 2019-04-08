Howard Kenneth "Bill" Asher passed away on March 31, 2019 in Bremerton, WA after a prolonged illness. He was 87 years old.



Howard was born in March 1932 in Seattle to Howard T. and Rose E. (Normandin) Asher. He grew up in Mount Vernon, WA. After high school he moved to Kitsap County, spending the rest of his life living there.



Howard married Lillian A. Blay in July 1966. Howard had his son Jeff from his first marriage and Lillian had her daughter Wendy from her first marriage. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Kingston where Bill and Sally were added to the family.



Howard was active in the community from coaching his children's sports teams, serving in the National Guard for 26 years, being a volunteer firefighter and serving as port commissioner in Kingston.



He enjoyed watching his sports and travelling. Howard was also an avid outdoorsman as well as a boater and private pilot.



Howard found work in 1951 at Puget Sound Naval Ship Yard. He went on to work for the Department of the Navy in a variety of jobs for the next 36 years, retiring in 1987 at the Contracts Department at Naval Submarine Base Bangor.



Howard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lillian; children Jeff Asher (Linda), Wendy Tweten, Bill Asher and Sally Asher; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and his brother Richard "Rick" Asher (Cindy).



He was predeceased by his parents and brother Gary D. Asher.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Episcopal Church in Poulsbo, WA.



Please view the full obituary and share your memories with the family at www.tuellmckeebremerton.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary