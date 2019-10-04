|
|
1958 - 2019
Wayne Carr, 61, beloved husband of Toni Carr, died unexpectedly and peacefully at home in Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Wayne was born in 1958 to parents, Mavis and Roy Carr, in Seattle and spent his early years there, where he was the oldest of five siblings. His family owned two restaurant businesses in Seattle during this time.
He later moved north to Oak Harbor, and eventually to Skagit County, working for many years as an excellent restaurant cook.
Wayne had not planned to marry someone with children, but when he met Toni in the 1980's, their love soon changed his mind. They married in 1990 and he became an instant father and a protector for Toni and her daughters, Linda and Bonnie.
After years of restaurant work, in 1995, he and Toni decided to start their own business and formed Burlington Window Cleaning, which they built up and have run successfully to this day.
Wayne and Toni were best friends and soul mates who loved fishing, camping, and spending time at the beach together. Their need for frugality led them into many adventures, which included buying a house for $1 and moving it across the county to the property they had carefully chosen to hold their new home. They learned carpentry and plumbing through reading and watching videos, and managed to make a comfortable home for themselves using their time and talents.
Wayne had a meticulous artistic sense and was never content with a house project until the paint and finish were perfect and just the way he wanted them for Toni. His list of intended projects extended well into the future, but he loved the satisfaction of the work.
Wayne enjoyed tying fishing flies and collecting special memorabilia for his home office, which made a cozy place to while away the hours when he wasn't hard at work.
In addition to Toni, Wayne is survived by daughters, Linda and Bonnie (husband Bryan); grandchildren, Leigh (husband Daray), Keara, Conner, and Olivia; great-granddaughter, Aaleiya; sister, Lynn Anderson, of Seattle; step-father, Curt Pearson, of Florida as well as Toni's extended family and Wayne's extended family in England.
Wayne, sadly, lost all three brothers in previous years, as well as his parents.
There will be a remembrance gathering for family and friends at a later date.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019