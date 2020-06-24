December 11, 1936 -

June 20, 2020



Ida Marie Jensen was born December 11th, 1936 to John and Olga Uitto in the Finn Settlement, Skagit County and passed away at home with family, on June 20th.



Ida was a lifelong resident of Skagit County and very proud to say she'd lived here her whole life and didn't want to be anywhere else.



Ida is survived by her husband, Tom L. Jensen. They were married June 3rd, 1955 and had just celebrated their 65th anniversary.

Ida is also survived by their five children: Wendy Jensen, Julie Bradley (Larry), Tammy Jensen, Tommy Jensen and Eric Jensen (Rachel) and grandchildren: Jaime Owen (Garrett), Amanda Henry (Sheila), Keri Martin (Travis), Christian Jensen, Dalton Jensen, Alissa Jensen, Erin Jensen and Loren Jensen. Ida is also survived by her sister, Julia Krieger, brother Irv Uitto and many nieces and nephews.



Family was the most important thing to Ida and in recent years, she was very involved in our genealogy. Her parents and Tom's parents were all immigrants to the United States when they were young and her and Julia enjoyed hunting down that information and being involved in the Big Lake Historical Society.



Preceding Ida in death, were her parents John and Olga, Tom's parents, Laura and Tom Jensen, special sister-in-law, Marion (and Alfred) Johnson, son-in-law Larry Bradley, great grandson Porter Gene Jensen and brother William (Bill) Uitto.



At Ida's request, there will be no service. If you wish to make a charitable donation, please consider Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley or Hospice of the Northwest in Mt. Vernon.

