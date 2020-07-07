1/1
IMOGENE "JEAN" EVANS
February 12, 1928 -
July 3, 2020

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Imogene "Jean" Evans, age 92, a longtime resident of Burlington, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020.

Jean was born February 12, 1928 in Byers, Colorado to Thomas and Catherine (Owens) Morgan. Her family moved to Anacortes, WA in 1930 where she was raised and attended school.

She married John S. Evans, Sr. on September 6, 1946 and they were married for 65 years.

Jean was a Past Worthy Matron of the Cyrene Chapter #110 Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening and camping.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Barbara Stover and her husband, Wally Stover of Everett; sisters, Ruby Doan of Sedro-Woolley and Mary Worden of Coldwater, MI; brother, W.T. Morgan of Pomeroy; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Evans, Sr.; daughter, Billie Jean Shuler of Sedro-Woolley; son, John S. Evans Jr. of Rockport; daughter, Sandra Auberg of Cape Horn and three grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Pastor Jay Buzbee of Calvary Baptist Church of Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church or Order of the Eastern Star.

Share your memories of Jean and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
