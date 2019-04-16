Home

Matthew Michael Ammons
January 2, 1980 -
April 16, 1998

You were such a precious baby and a darling little boy

And when you became a teenager you brought us lots of joy

But things in life change daily and we don't always know why

We don't know all the answers so we laugh and sometimes cry

Twenty one years is a long time but it seems like yesterday

We love you and we miss you since you went away - - -

So fly our Angel boy with Angels up above

Wrapped in the arms of God and surrounded by heavenly love - - -

We love you and we miss you Matt - - - Your Family
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
