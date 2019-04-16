|
|
|
Matthew Michael Ammons
January 2, 1980 -
April 16, 1998
You were such a precious baby and a darling little boy
And when you became a teenager you brought us lots of joy
But things in life change daily and we don't always know why
We don't know all the answers so we laugh and sometimes cry
Twenty one years is a long time but it seems like yesterday
We love you and we miss you since you went away - - -
So fly our Angel boy with Angels up above
Wrapped in the arms of God and surrounded by heavenly love - - -
We love you and we miss you Matt - - - Your Family
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More