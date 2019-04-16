Resources More Obituaries for IN MEMORY OF MATTHEW Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? IN MEMORY OF MATTHEW

Obituary Flowers

Matthew Michael Ammons

January 2, 1980 -

April 16, 1998



You were such a precious baby and a darling little boy



And when you became a teenager you brought us lots of joy



But things in life change daily and we don't always know why



We don't know all the answers so we laugh and sometimes cry



Twenty one years is a long time but it seems like yesterday



We love you and we miss you since you went away - - -



So fly our Angel boy with Angels up above



Wrapped in the arms of God and surrounded by heavenly love - - -



We love you and we miss you Matt - - - Your Family Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries