Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Grand View Cemetery
INEZ MAE "BIRDIE" LEBAR


1926 - 2020
INEZ MAE "BIRDIE" LEBAR Obituary
April 20, 1926 -
March 7, 2020

Inez Mae LeBar, fondly known as Birdie, 93 of Anacortes, passed away on March 7, 2020.

She was born on April 20, 1926, in Niagara Falls, New York; the daughter of Ellis and Robina Tubbs.

She married Arthur Warren LeBar on July 19, 1943 at the Niagara Falls Methodist Church. The LeBars decided to make their home in Anacortes, after Warren's honorable service in WWII and discharge from the U.S. Navy. They had three sons.

Birdie was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband in 2007; her siblings: Truman, Russell (Mary), and Joyce; and her nieces & nephew: Judy, Anita and Mark.

She is survived by her sons: Bruce, James (Karen) and Russell (Debra) LeBar; grandchildren: Michael, James and Lydia; nieces and nephews: Carol, Sharon, Sherry, Kitty, Marie and Andy; former daughter-in-law: Julie LeBar and special friends: Bob (Suzie) Childers.

Graveside Service for Birdie will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Grand View Cemetery.

To share memories of Birdie, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
