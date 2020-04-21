|
December 7, 1930 -
April 4, 2020
Irene Carol Tollefson Ranten, 89, passed away April 4, 2020, in Burlington.
Irene was born December 7, 1930 in Starbuck, Minnesota, to Lilly and Peter Tollefson. Irene was one of 10 children with six sisters and three brothers.
Irene grew up in rural Minnesota and graduated from Starbuck High School. Throughout her life, she enjoyed making trips home to Starbuck and maintained close friends from her Lutheran church confirmation class, high school classmates, longtime friends and her extended family, the Fosliens.
On July 6, 1951, she married Bernard F. Ranten in Hancock, Minnesota. The couple moved to North Dakota where their daughter, Judith Anne, was born in 1952. The family came to the Skagit Valley in 1953 where they made their home in Burlington and welcomed their son, Steven Wayne, in 1955.
Many of Irene's siblings lived and raised families in Washington state, making for large family gatherings in the Okanogan. True to their Scandinavian heritage, Irene and her sisters could produce a delicious smorgasbord of food in an instant with more than enough to feed the crowd.
A career woman, Irene's calling was nursing and she had a passion for caring for others. She worked as an LPN and in X-ray for many years at Skagit Valley Hospital and went back to school at Skagit Valley College to earn a Registered Nurse degree in 1984. Her nursing career continued in a cardiology practice in Bellingham until she retired at age 80.
She always loved the company of her cats, enjoyed cooking, road trips to Minnesota, chocolate and a good cup of coffee. She loved music and as an adult learned to play the organ.
Irene was a woman of deep faith and a dedicated member of Burlington Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
Irene was preceded in death by her daughter, Judi; her husband, Bernard; her parents; and her nine siblings.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kari Ranten of Burlington; four grandchildren, Matthew Ranten of Burlington, Carolyn Ranten, DO, of Manchester, Connecticut, Rhea Lewis and his wife Sarah of Wylie, Texas and Tommy Lewis and his wife Jackie of Carrollton, Texas; one great-grandchild, Mackenzie Lewis of Carrollton and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Memorials may be made to Burlington Lutheran Church, 134 East Victoria Avenue, Burlington, WA, 98233.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 22, 2020