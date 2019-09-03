|
May 16, 1927 -
August 30, 2019
Irmgard was born to Elizabeth and Ludwig Boucher in Katzenelnbogen, Germany on May 16, 1927.
While still a child the family moved to Wiesbaden, Germany where she completed schooling and became a legal secretary.
The war officially stared in 1939 when Germany invaded Poland. In 1940 the British began bombing almost every night. When the sirens began to sound, she grabbed her little sisters and the family ran to a bunker where they spent the night huddled together listening to the bombs fall, and the explosions which caused the earth to shake. During those nights her job was to comfort her younger sisters and the other children by telling them stories and singing songs to take their minds off the terrible events that were happening.
The family survived the war and she was hired by the newly established police force as the secretary to the chief. Her best friend found employment by the US Army in a printing plant managed by TSGT Glen Davison. Irmgard visited her friend and met Glen. It wasn't love at first sight, but in 1948 Irmgard left Germany for Washington D.C. where she married Glen in January 1949. A few months later Glen was discharged from the Army and they moved to Sedro-Woolley. After a year they moved to Mount Vernon where she lived until she moved into Country Meadow Estate, in Sedro-Woolley.
Glen and Irmgard had two sons, Michael and Steven. She was a stay-at-home-mom until the boys were old enough to be alone. At age 40 she went back to school, attending Skagit Valley College where she completed her Nurses training. She then specialized in Inhalation Therapy and worked in United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley and Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon, until she retired.
After retirement she joined and became active in Kiwanis Club of South Mount Vernon. Every April she could be found serving salmon at the Kiwanis Salmon Barbeque in Hillcrest Park during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
She attended Avon Methodist Church for many years and attended an in-home bible study for about 10 years.
Irmgard is survived by her two sons: Michael and Steve; sister Gisela Filla; and brother-in-law, Lyle Herbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen and her sister Gerda.
At her request there will be no funeral or celebration of life.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 4, 2019