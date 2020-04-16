|
June 27, 1922 - April 10, 2020
Our mother, Isabel D. Tingley, went to be with her Lord on April 10, 2020.
She has been laid to rest beside her husband, Orville Tingley and babies, Richard E. Tingley and Marlene R. Tingley, at Milltown-Fir Conway Lutheran Cemetery. Private services were held.
She was born on June 27, 1922, in Strathcona, Minnesota, to Albert and Jenny Stahlberg.
Isabel is survived by: daughter, Karen Tingley-Schulze; son, Gary Orville Tingley; sister-in-law, Marie Tingley; grandchildren, Marlene Schulze, Scott Schulze, Randy Hamilton, Cary Tingley and John Tingley; great-grandchildren, Lisa Bates, Eric Bates, Marine Staff Sgt. Ryan Hamilton, Jack Tingley and Jennifer Tingley; three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Orville Tingley; two children; her parents; sisters, Leona, Irene and Velma; brother, Robert; three brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Tingley and son-in-law, Ralph Schulze.
Mom will forever be remembered for her wonderful cooking, baking, canning and her beautiful crochet work.
We'll all be together again soon mom,
Love, your kids,
Karen & Gary
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 17, 2020