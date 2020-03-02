|
March 18, 1932 - February 28, 2020
Ivan Herdt passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020 surrounded by family.
He was born on San Juan Island March 18, 1932.
He graduated from Friday Harbor High School in 1950 where he played tennis for the school.
Ivan was married for 29 years to the love of his life Vangie Herdt.
He wasn't much for travel and loved staying home with his wife. He listened to classic country music and read the Skagit Valley Herald daily, especially the comics. He completed the crossword puzzles and the 7 little words game with Vangie. He enjoyed reading western books and has a collection of Louie L'Amore books. He went mall walking and delighted in his weekly visits with his great-grandchildren Jackson and Gavin.
His occupations included farmer, commercial fisherman and owner of a log dump. After retiring he enjoyed making lunch for Vangie and going to the Burlington Public Library.
Ivan is survived by his wife Vangie Herdt, brother Gary Herdt (Katy), daughter Ivana Wood (Perry), grandchildren Trisha Radich (Travis), Tyler Wood, Janna Johnson, great-grandchildren Jackson and Gavin, Dakota, Victoria, and McKenna and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Agnes Herdt and daughter Terri Estle (Jack).
A time of viewing will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 12:15pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, WA.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:30pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA with a reception to follow.
Donations can be made in Ivan's name to Hospice of the Northwest.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2020