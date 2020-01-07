Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Resources
More Obituaries for IVAN JURGENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVAN JOHN "IKE" JURGENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IVAN JOHN "IKE" JURGENS Obituary
December 21, 1924 -
January 3, 2020

Ivan John "Ike" Jurgens of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away January 3, 2020.

Ike was born December 21, 1924 to Frank and Henrietta Jurgens of Beatrice, Nebraska, one of 14 children.

He proudly served in the Korean War. After returning to Beatrice, he was employed by the Gas Company. He married his "lovely" Alene in 1958. In 1959 they moved to Reno, NV.

Ike was a self educated electrician, plumber, and HVAC specialist.

In Reno, 1969, he joined the Masonic Lodge and remained a life-long member.

After numerous positions with large corporations and governmental agencies, he retired from Skagit Valley College.

He enjoyed his work, fishing, and gardening.

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, 13 siblings, and wife of 60 years.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Nies of Denver, CO, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bill McCallister of Bakersfield, CA, 4 grandchildren; Kristi Nies, Jason, Adam, Andrew Gratt, and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Alene Jurgens Scholarship Fund at Salem Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, WA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IVAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -