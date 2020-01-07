|
December 21, 1924 -
January 3, 2020
Ivan John "Ike" Jurgens of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away January 3, 2020.
Ike was born December 21, 1924 to Frank and Henrietta Jurgens of Beatrice, Nebraska, one of 14 children.
He proudly served in the Korean War. After returning to Beatrice, he was employed by the Gas Company. He married his "lovely" Alene in 1958. In 1959 they moved to Reno, NV.
Ike was a self educated electrician, plumber, and HVAC specialist.
In Reno, 1969, he joined the Masonic Lodge and remained a life-long member.
After numerous positions with large corporations and governmental agencies, he retired from Skagit Valley College.
He enjoyed his work, fishing, and gardening.
Ike was preceded in death by his parents, 13 siblings, and wife of 60 years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Nies of Denver, CO, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Bill McCallister of Bakersfield, CA, 4 grandchildren; Kristi Nies, Jason, Adam, Andrew Gratt, and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Alene Jurgens Scholarship Fund at Salem Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 12, 2020