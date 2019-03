May 25, 1933 -

March 20, 2019



Jack Meredith Woodmansee passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by family in Mount Vernon, WA.



Jack was born in Buffalo, Oklahoma on May 25, 1933. A resident of the Skagit Valley since he was 9 years old, he was a dedicated, sincere, and loving family man and member of his community.



Jack graduated from Sedro Woolley High School in 1951, where he was a catcher for the baseball team and both a linebacker and quarterback for the football team.



On November 23, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Peggy Lou Forshee, and they started a family that would become the center of his life. Jack managed Bargreen's Food Supply for 20 years, and was a member of the Mount Baker Masonic Lodge #36, was a member and former president of the Mount Vernon Kiawanis, and a member of Elks Lodge #1604.



In 1998 he retired from years of dedicated hard work, and continued to pursue his passions: carpentry, gardening, the outdoors, spending time with his family, and enjoying cookies and ice cream with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.



For several years during the tulip festival Jack offered his help at RoozenGaarde, where he parked buses and brightened the lives of everyone around him. He shared his humor and kindness with all, earning him the title of "the best Woodmansee" (and no one in his family disagrees).



Jack's family was everything to him, and he passed peacefully on March 20, 2019 surrounded by the people he loved most and whose lives he made possible. He was a man who demonstrated his integrity in his very being, and lived his life as an example to all who knew him. A man of profound human decency, kindness, generosity, and love, Jack will be dearly missed, and he lives on in the hearts and minds of all who were lucky enough to know him.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents Elmo and Fern Woodmansee; his wife Peggy Woodmansee; his sister Marge Swartzwalter; and his brother Jim Woodmansee.



Jack is survived by a large extended family, including: his brother Lynden (Shirley) Woodmansee; sister Stella Marsh Campbell; sister-in-law Carole Woodmansee; daughter Debbie (Mike) McManus; sons Mike Woodmansee and John Woodmansee; and daughter Tammy (Mike Haug) Woodmansee. He is also survived by grandsons Joel (Angela) Pratt, Jason (Heather) Pratt and Aaron (Nicci) Woodmansee; granddaughters Bridget Luvera and Angie Woodmansee; great-grandchildren: Addison and Maya; Keegan, Harper, and Lachlan; Lydia, Abraham, and Bailey; and Avey.



In lieu of flowers plant some.



A time of viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:30pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



A graveside service will follow viewing at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park.



A memorial service will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, Mount Vernon, WA on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 2:00pm.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.