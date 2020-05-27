DEATH NOTICE
Mr. Jackie Lee Jones, 81, formerly of Bow, Washington passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 in Medford, Oregon.
Interment will be held in Lufkin, Texas.
Arrangements are by Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.
roguevalleyfunerals.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.