JACKIE LEE JONES
DEATH NOTICE

Mr. Jackie Lee Jones, 81, formerly of Bow, Washington passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 in Medford, Oregon.

Interment will be held in Lufkin, Texas.

Arrangements are by Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives.

roguevalleyfunerals.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogue Valley Funeral Alternatives
558 Business Park Drive
Medford, OR 97504
5417706505
