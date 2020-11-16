Jacob (Jake) passed away peacefully at home with family members by his side. Born in Yankton SD, the son of Gertrude Serr and Emus Larson. Jake moved with his family to Stanwood in October of 1943 where he graduated from Twin City High School in 1954. He served in the Army and Reserves from 1956-1962. After returning to Stanwood, Jake married and moved to Mount Vernon where he remained until 1966 when he moved to Alaska. After retiring in 1997, Jake moved back to Mount Vernon.
Jake is preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude Serr and Emus Larson; brothers, James Larson, Dale Larson, and Howard Larson; sister, Shirley Fleming.
Jake is survived by his wife of 12 years, Lois; children, Daniel Larson, Monique Sever and Mitchell Larson; grandchildren, Toneya, Alexander, Troy, Ashley, and Peyton; sisters, Betty Temple, Marlene Reinecke, and Nancy Liles; brother, Richard Larson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A small celebration of life service for immediate family will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery in Everett on Monday, November 23, at 11:00am followed by internment into the columbarium.
