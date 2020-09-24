Jacquelyn (Jackie) Joann Wallin Altizer, 86, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, NV.



She was born on April 23, 1934 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Hugo and Gertrude Wallin. The Wallin family relocated to Skagit County, WA in 1941. She was raised in Sedro-Woolley and graduated from SWHS in 1952. After graduation she enlisted in the US Navy with her sister Barbara Wallin Rauch.



After serving in the military Jackie worked numerous years as a nurse at United General Hospital. In 1982 she relocated to Las Vegas, NV and worked for Sunrise Hospital retiring in 1995.



Jackie enjoyed bowling, church, and being with her friends and family. She was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro Woolley, WA and Community Lutheran church in Henderson, NV.



Jackie is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark & Elka (deceased) Lane of Las Vegas, NV Tina & Michael Kroth, Republic, MO Billy & Suzette Altizer, Las Vegas, NV and JD & Darcy Altizer, Vancouver, WA; 18 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and her sister Barbara Rauch, Bellingham, WA.



She was preceded in death by her parents Hugo& Gertrude, three brothers Duane, Bob, and Jim Wallin.



The family suggests that memorials be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store