

January 24, 1935 -

March 4, 2019



On a beautiful sunshine morning March 4, 2019 JaDene Marie (Huseby) Rolfson passed away at the age of 84 in Mount Vernon.



She was born in Newmans Grove, Nebraska on January 24, 1935 to Oscar and Sarah (Johnson) Huseby.



She was the youngest of 7 children and moved to Washington State at the age of 10 with her family and attended Lincoln Elementary and graduated with the class of 1952 at Mount Vernon High School. She attended Skagit Valley College on a drama scholarship.



On September 18, 1954 she married James (Jim) Rolfson and they were married for 51 years before his passing in 2006.



JaDene talked fondly of her time as a telephone operator for General Telephone and also as membership secretary for the Mount Vernon YMCA.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. Jim and JaDene opened Rolfson's Home Furnishings in 1979.



She was a 20+ year survivor of the Whipple Procedure which is very rare. Chronic health problems kept her homebound in her later years and dimmed her sparkle.



A thank you to her caregivers over the years and especially Loydeen for taking such good care of her.



We will remember her love of music, dancing in the kitchen when she thought no one was looking, tending to her flowers, a beautiful smile and her laughter.



She leaves behind a daughter, Pam Rolfson and sons Brian (Carrie) Rolfson and Eric Rolfson. Grandchildren: Sarah Gilmore, Ryan Rawls, Lindsay (Taben) Mellor, Kyle (Michelle) Rolfson, Jacqueline (Robert) Nottis, Christian Rolfson and Alex Rolfson. Great-grandchildren: CaDene, Kamryn, Remi and Sophia. She is survived by one brother Orvalle (Mac) Huseby and his wife Mabel and sister-in-law Marge Huseby and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim, brothers Marcy Huseby, DeWane (Peggy) Huseby, sisters Evelyn (Marvin) Barton, Olein Larson, and LaVone (Gordon) Kidder.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.



The family extends their gratitude to the wonderful care provided by the hospice team and donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary