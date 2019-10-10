|
June 16, 1957 -
October 5, 2019
James Arthur Kager, 62, of Sedro-Woolley and formerly of Anacortes, was called home to God, after a long illness on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
He was born on June 16, 1957 in Bellingham, Washington; the son of Arthur and Elma "Dolly" (Larsen) Kager. James grew up mainly in Guemes Island, Anacortes. He graduated from AHS in 1975 and enlisted in the Navy serving his country in active duty on carriers USS Coral Sea and USS Midway and was honorably discharged as Aviation Bosun's Mate on June 17, 1981.
As a civilian, James pursued careers as a certified Welder for a time and then as private security with Tesoro Refinery. He was a proud Eagle Scout member and outdoorsman. His favorite activities were muzzle loading, primitive archery and forging /blacksmithing. James had a great sense of humor and a jokester at heart. Caps and hats were part of his signature wear.
James is predeceased by his parents and survived by only brother, Charles J. Kager.
Visitation of James will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes.
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held 12:30 p.m. Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon on Friday, October 18, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
