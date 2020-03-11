Home

June 6, 1946 - March 10, 2020

Jim Mustappa, age 73, passed away at home in Bellingham on March 10, 2020.

He was born June 6, 1946, in Bellingham to Dominic and Hazel Mustappa.

Jim grew up in Fairhaven and graduated from Bellingham High School in 1964.

He married Marcia Moena on April 19, 1965.

Jim worked in management for UPS for 35 years, 7 of those in Alaska, before retiring in Birch Bay in 2001.

After retirement he had the privilege of babysitting his grandkids full time.

In 2003 he went to work for Semiahmoo where he got to enjoy his love for people and golf for 12 years.

He enjoyed crabbing and fishing at Birch Bay, golfing in Arizona, and spending time with his grandkids.

Jim and Marcia enjoyed wintering in Sun City, Arizona. They also travelled many places including Hawaii, Mexico, Florida and Louisiana.

Jim was outgoing, fun, and had a humor that didn't quit. He dearly loved his family and was an amazing husband, dad and Papa.

He was preceded in death by his son Pat in 1991.

He is survived by his loving wife Marcia, sons Jim Jr. and Bob (Debra), and daughter Tricia (Matt) Milstead, grandchildren Patrick (Cristina), Hanna, Jason, and Justin. He is also survived by his father-in-law Clifford Moena and sister Judy Schrey, and many loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Friday, March 20th at 12 Noon.

You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Pancreatic Cancer Clinic by going to www.seattlecca.org/Pancreatic/Cancer.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
