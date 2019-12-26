|
February 9, 1947 -
December 16, 2019
James "Jim" Alvin Williams, age 72, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.
He was born February 9, 1947 in Escalon, California to James Andrew Williams and Opal Elaine Thompson.
He served in the US Navy from February, 1964 to January, 1968, stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Oak Harbor, Washington, and on the USS Enterprise in Viet Nam 1966-1967.
Jim and Kathryn E. Bergstedt were married on May 25, 1968 in Sedro-Woolley, WA. He worked at Twin City Foods, in Arlington, WA for 44 years, and was active in Teamsters Local 231. He was a member of the American Legion in Conway, WA. Jim enjoyed boating and salmon fishing, woodworking and gardening.
Jim is survived by his brother, Andrew Williams, of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister in law, Jeanne (Gary) Mitchell, of Spokane, WA; nephew, Brian Mitchell, of Wenatchee, WA; nieces, Rachel (Michael) Aritchita, of Spokane, Stephanie (Robert) Stewart, of Lynden, WA, and Tracy Williams, of Ferndale, WA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, soul mate and love of Jim's life, Kathryn Williams; parents, James Andrew Williams and Opal E. Thompson; parents in law, Neconer and Wilma Bergstedt.
A Life Celebration Gathering will be held in the spring of 2020.
The date of the celebration will be announced at a later date.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 29, 2019