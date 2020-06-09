Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family



June 7, 2020



James "Calvin" Cloer, age 78, a longtime resident of Concrete, Washington passed away June 7, 2020, at home.



He was born September 1, 1941 in Franklin, North Carolina to Albert and Viola (Dills) Cloer.



Calvin married Edith "Alean" Shuler on September 14, 1959, in Sylva NC.



He served in the U. S. Army as a Paratrooper.



Calvin is survived by his wife, Alean Cloer, of Concrete; daughters, Tammy (Zeke) Ross of Concrete and Patty (Mike) Wroolie of Pasco, WA; grandchildren, Clinton Ross, Natalie Reed and Nicole Wroolie; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Alex, Elaine, Ryker and Jayce; sister, Doris Jean (Clyde) Wells and half siblings Connie Tyler, Debra Cloer, Gail Cagle, Linda Broom, Shirley Brooks, Doug Mayer, and Ronnie Cloer.



He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex Wroolie; sister, Sarah Lou Hooper.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, Concrete, with Pastor Greg Holman presiding.



Share your memories of Calvin and sign the online guest register at September 1, 1941 -June 7, 2020James "Calvin" Cloer, age 78, a longtime resident of Concrete, Washington passed away June 7, 2020, at home.He was born September 1, 1941 in Franklin, North Carolina to Albert and Viola (Dills) Cloer.Calvin married Edith "Alean" Shuler on September 14, 1959, in Sylva NC.He served in the U. S. Army as a Paratrooper.Calvin is survived by his wife, Alean Cloer, of Concrete; daughters, Tammy (Zeke) Ross of Concrete and Patty (Mike) Wroolie of Pasco, WA; grandchildren, Clinton Ross, Natalie Reed and Nicole Wroolie; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Alex, Elaine, Ryker and Jayce; sister, Doris Jean (Clyde) Wells and half siblings Connie Tyler, Debra Cloer, Gail Cagle, Linda Broom, Shirley Brooks, Doug Mayer, and Ronnie Cloer.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Alex Wroolie; sister, Sarah Lou Hooper.A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Forest Park Cemetery, Concrete, with Pastor Greg Holman presiding.Share your memories of Calvin and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store