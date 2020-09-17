1/1
JAMES D. HOAG
James Douglas Hoag, was born on July 28, 1938 to Vernon Ehrling Hoag and Edith Marion Love in Mount Vernon, Washington.

Jim was the youngest of three brothers; Neil, Charles and Jim.

The family lived in Mount Vernon, Washington. In his youth Jim was a Sea Scout which lead to a position in The United States Coast Guard post High School.

Following The United States Coast Guard Jim enrolled in college and eventually earned his degree from Cal Poly.

Upon graduation of college Jim met and married Jill Hoover. Together they moved to Southern Idaho where Jim began his career as a Seedsman for Green Giant in Buhl, Idaho which led to positions with Charter Seed Company and Musser Seed Company.

Upon arriving in Idaho they had two boys, Jason and Stuart Hoag. In the early 90s Jim and Jill were divorced.
Jim was a personality all of his life, he enjoyed fishing, flying, skiing, hiking over Trail Creek Summit, golfing and traveling within the U.S. and abroad. In the late 90s Jim was remarried to Susan Bradley Hoag, together they had a wonderful life

Jim is survived by his Wife, Susan Bradley Hoag, his children Jason and Stuart Hoag.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jim's classmates from Mount Vernon Union High School class of 1956. Jim really enjoyed attending his class reunions and seeing all of his friends from high school.

A memorial service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue in Twin Falls on Monday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss of husband and father. He will be missed.
Jim & Bev Whitehead
