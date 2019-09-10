Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
More Obituaries for JAMES RICHARDSON
JAMES D. RICHARDSON

JAMES D. RICHARDSON Obituary

September 5, 1943 -
September 7, 2019

James (Jim) David Richardson went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loved ones on the evening of Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Anacortes, WA. Born in Hutchinson, KS on September 5, 1943, Jim was the only son of Remo and Fran Richardson. At the age of six, he and his mother moved to Portland, OR where he spent his childhood years.

Jim was employed in the auto industry for over 40 years working for Chrysler, Mazda and Honda. Jim and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed traveling the world together, spending time with family and friends, and vacationing annually in La Quinta, CA. For the past eleven years, they chose to retire in Anacortes, WA where they built a lovely home for their family and friends to enjoy.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; daughters: Anne Kuchera, Jill Schilb; son Scott (Michelle) Richardson; three siblings: Mary Ferrioli, Mark Richardson, Kathy Sharpe; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, and will be profoundly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Anacortes on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. located at 2717 J. Avenue. A Reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
