July 2, 1935 -
September 28, 2019
"Gone Fishing"
Jim passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife Janet and his two sons Doug and David.
James came out to the Northwest in 1954 from Joplin, MO. He met his bride-to-be at a church event in Anacortes. He and his wife celebrated 64 years of marriage, raised two sons, welcomed four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.
Jim was an avid fisherman, loved sports and actively participated in his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
He enjoyed camping and fishing down at Ft. Casey State Park. He was a huge fan of the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners. He was known in the neighborhood for edging others' lawns, friendly conversation and good ole midwestern expression.
Jim was a true family man, loved his church and his humor and laughter will be sorely missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Anacortes Christian Church 1211 M Ave and Anacortes Soroptimist Club 1107 3rd St.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be announced at a later date at www.evanschapel.com.
Condolences and memories of Jim may be shared to his family at Evans website.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019