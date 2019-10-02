Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES EBERSOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES E. "JIM" EBERSOLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES E. "JIM" EBERSOLE Obituary

July 2, 1935 -
September 28, 2019

"Gone Fishing"

Jim passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife Janet and his two sons Doug and David.

James came out to the Northwest in 1954 from Joplin, MO. He met his bride-to-be at a church event in Anacortes. He and his wife celebrated 64 years of marriage, raised two sons, welcomed four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

Jim was an avid fisherman, loved sports and actively participated in his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

He enjoyed camping and fishing down at Ft. Casey State Park. He was a huge fan of the Huskies, Seahawks and Mariners. He was known in the neighborhood for edging others' lawns, friendly conversation and good ole midwestern expression.

Jim was a true family man, loved his church and his humor and laughter will be sorely missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Anacortes Christian Church 1211 M Ave and Anacortes Soroptimist Club 1107 3rd St.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be announced at a later date at www.evanschapel.com.

Condolences and memories of Jim may be shared to his family at Evans website.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now