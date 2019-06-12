

February 23, 1936 -

June 6, 2019



James "Jim" Egbert, a long time Burlington resident, passed away June 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Jim was born at General Hospital in Burlington on February 23, 1936 to Martin and Marguerite Egbert.



He graduated from Burlington Edison High School in 1954 and on October 1, 1955 he married Evelyn Lindbloom. In 1960 they welcomed their daughter, Cindy, and in 1965, their son, Tim, was born.



In the Fall of 1958 Jim enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. One of his great memories of that time was driving in the President Kennedy Inaugural Parade. Jim received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1964 and came back to Skagit County where he farmed in Allen before moving to Othello for a few years, thereafter returning to Skagit County.



Jim worked primarily in the construction industry until he retired in 1998, and was a proud member of the Laborer's Union, Local 901.



Jim enjoyed camping with his family and friends and many wonderful memories were made. Jim also had an innate ability to tell stories that captured the attention of those around him.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill Egbert, his sister Peg Bettine, and his daughter, Cindy.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn of Burlington, his son, Tim (Sue), his sister, Pat Sodergren, grandchildren, Brittney Ayers, Taylor Egbert, Cynthia Torres, Sara Froling and Khalid El-Ali, his brother-in-law, Charlie Schilter, and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly.



Graveside services will be held at the Bow Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 22nd, with a reception to follow at the Allen Methodist Church.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mehrdad Jafari and the staff at the Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center, as well as to Hospice, who provided compassionate care and support to Jim and his family.