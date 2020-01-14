|
|
October 2, 1943 -
January 8, 2020
James Elmer Burdick, 76, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away at his home on January 8, 2020.
Jim was born on October 2, 1943 in Snohomish, WA, the son of Elmer & Virginia (Dyler) Burdick. He was raised and attended school in Snohomish, graduating from Snohomish High School in 1961.
Jim was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed spending his days in the woods either hiking or working with his dad as a lumberjack.
On October 17, 1961 he joined the U.S. Air Force. He traveled the world with a unit that supported aircraft in the Strategic Air Command.
After his discharge in 1965 he began working for the Scott Paper Co. in Everett, starting as a case handler and retiring in 1999 as the lead crane operator.
It was at Scott Paper that he met Cheryl Whipple; they were united in marriage in Idaho in 1967 and they were blessed with two sons, James and Paul.
Jim was an AVID race fan and was a regular at Skagit Speedway.
Jim is survived by his sons, James Burdick and his husband Lucas, and Paul Burdick and his fiancé Holly; his sister, Patricia Powers and her children; his dog, Baxter; and his many friends who meant the world to him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on opening night at the Skagit Speedway in Alger on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM.
Memorials in honor of Jim are suggested to to the Island Burn Center.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of James and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020