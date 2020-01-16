Home

JAMES ELMER BURDICK

JAMES ELMER BURDICK Obituary
October 2, 1943 -
January 8, 2020

James graduated from Snohomish High School in 1961. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965, and worked at Scott Paper from 1965 to 1999. James married Cheryl Whipple in November, 1967.

James is survived by his sons, James Burdick and his husband, Lucas, and Paul Burdick and his fiancé Holly; his sister, Patricia Powers and her children, and his dog, Baxter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on opening day at the Skagit Speedway in Alger on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

Memorials in honor of Jim are suggested to the Fir Island Burn Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of James and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
