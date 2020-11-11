James (Jim) Frederick Huff, 80, resided in Sedro-Woolley, WA and Wellton, AZ. passed away on November 2, 2020.
Jim was born to James T. Huff (Mable) and Helen Small (Blaine) on September 14, 1940 in Anacortes, WA.
Jim was married to Sheila Marie Lee on September 7, 1968 and renewed their vows on their 50th wedding anniversary in the presence of family and friends. Jim was the brother of Mary Louise Galbraith, Nancy Richey, Janet Hays, and brother Gale Small.
Jim graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1959. One of his first jobs was a nurse at Northern State Hospital, later he went to Boeing to work on the Minute Man Missile.
Jim was a Boiler Maker for 50 years and a member of Local #104 of Seattle and 502 of Puyallup, WA. He retired in 1995 and remained a loyal union man since 1964. As he worked as a boiler maker he traveled across the states to different jobs, his favorite was working in Alaska, but his greatest life achievements were 52 years of marriage to Sheila and being the dad to 6 children.
Jim's hobbies were restoring his 1954 Reinell Wood Boat, The Mary J and later a 19ft bay liner he named after his granddaughter, Stephanie Marie.
He loved spending time clam digging, crabbing, fishing with family and friends. His best time fishing was in Alaska, catching 49 and 54lb King Salmon one after the other, but the same fishing trip Sheila out-fished him catching a 67lb King Salmon. While in Sitka, Alaska we fished every night after work because of the midnight sun!
Jim also liked the Seattle Mariners and playing baseball with the kids when they were younger. He loved playing Cribbage with anyone willing to play for a $1.00 a game or $0.10 a point. In Arizona he played against George Freedman of Centralia, WA, it ended with Jim $14.00 ahead and playing Mick Copley of Montana $70.00 ahead.
In Arizona he loved riding quads with his friends especially Fraser Peterson and past time hanging out at the pool and playing poker until his Alzheimer's got the best of him.
Jim leaves his wife, Sheila; 6 children, Jim (fawn), Jeff (Gerte), Jack (T3), Joe (Arlene); daughters, Joyce Richards, Shelly Stieg; mother-in-law, Dolores Hendricks, of Marysville, WA; as well as 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Alisa, Damon, Amanda, Crystal, Britney, Kaitie, Ashley, Jr, and Arianne; 6 great-grandchildren, Chase, Anna Mae, Avery, Viviane, Roane and Payton; numerous nieces and nephews and a special nephew; friend, Mark Richey.
Sheila would like to give a special thanks to Dave Dettling for stopping by every day to visit Jim.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim T. Huff and Helen Small; sister, Mary Louise; niece, Debbie Waltenbaugh; great granddaughter, Anna Mae Ulrich; uncle George; aunts, Evelyn and Bertha; brother-in-law, Rob Richey; cousins, Ron, Kim, Chet and Lorna; and his favorite cat, Wellfed Ed.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. A private family service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020. Inurnment will be at the Greenhills Cemetery at a later date. Share memories of Jim and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.