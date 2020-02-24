|
May 3, 1956 -
February 12, 2020
James "Solly" Joseph Solomon, 63 of Concrete passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Jim was born on May 3, 1956 to Theodore "Rusty" and Jacqueline "Jackie" Solomon in Bellingham, Washington.
Jim graduated from Concrete High School in 1975 and joined the National Guard.
He later followed in his father's footsteps by working in the woods. Jim worked for many years as a logger, locally and in Alaska until he was disabled in the early nineties.
Being a single parent was Jim's greatest accomplishment. He taught his son the value of hard work and was proud of the man Joey had become.
Solly was a big guy with an even bigger heart. He would give you the shirt off his back and you never knew when he would show up to say Hi. As an uncle, he was a big gruff teddy bear who loved being around his nieces and nephews. Teasing them at family gatherings was one of his favorite things to do.
Jim is survived by his son, Joey Solomon, of Lyman; mother, Jackie Solomon, of Concrete; sister, Joyce (Marvin) Mehlum, of Conway; brothers, Jeff (Patty) Solomon, of Concrete and Joe (Michelle) Solomon, of Burlington and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore "Rusty" Solomon and nephew Nathan "Nate" Mehlum.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, February 29th at Forest Park Cemetery in Concrete followed by cookies and coffee at the Concrete Community Center.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 25, 2020