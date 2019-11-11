|
|
James Lee Kirk, "Jim," [72] passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home in Anacortes, WA.
Teller of stories; man- of-the-sea; lover of sciences, arts, and letters; mentor, dreamer, engineer; traveler; a poet at heart. Unmatched in wit and generosity.
Husband to Janet Lowry, dad to James Andrew and Shoshanna, grandfather to Chloe and Ash.
Survived by his mother Esta [Yukon, OK], brothers: Gil [Brookings, OR] and Steve [Bend, OR], and sister Carol Ru [Port Townsend, WA], and preceded in death by father, James Curtis and sister, Kathryn.
Jim was an ardent supporter of youth sailing. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance "Future Afloat Community Boat Fund," POB 2164, Anacortes WA 98221.
To share memories of James, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 13, 2019