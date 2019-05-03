March 19, 1929 -

April 27, 2019



Longtime Skagit County/Guemes Island resident James M. Morrison, 90, passed away on April 27 as a result of a stroke.



Jim was born to Kenneth and Miriam (McPhail) Morrison in Bellingham, WA. He grew up and went to high school in Blaine, WA, where he played football, sang in a vocal group, became an Eagle Scout, and graduated in 1947.



Jim attended Willamette University in Salem, OR, where he fell in love with Francis Otto. They were married in 1949. After graduating in 1951, they and their seven-month-old son, J. Kenneth, moved to Anacortes, WA, where Jim went to work in the Morrison Mill. Daughter Katherine was born in 1954.



Jim supervised the last run through the mill in 1955. With sawdust in his veins, he moved his family to Mount Vernon, WA, in 1960 and went to work for Columbia Valley Lumber Co. (later Copeland). This led to sales positions with Summit Timber Co. and Willis, Rogers & Pearson (later Boyd Lumber). He retired in 1987.



Jim was an avid fisherman, successful on the lakes of interior B.C. and his home-court, Bellingham Channel. In midlife, he and Fran enjoyed many special times on Maui. Jim also enjoyed tending to his tree farm on Guemes, where he continued to work right up to his final day.



He was a jovial character, who liked helping friends and neighbors, and a storyteller, with colorful tales of bygone days in Whatcom County, Anacortes and Guemes Island.



Jim was preceded in death by Fran, his wife of 60 years, in 2009.



He is survived by his children Ken (Jenni), Katie (Dick) Johnson; grandchildren: Brent Morrison, Shelby (Erik) Glenn, Alyssa (Trenton) Corvino, and Ole Johnson, plus great-grandchildren: Theo and Henry Glenn. Jim had an especially close bond with grandson, Brent. Survivors also include his sister Marjorie Kilbreath and her husband (& Jim's best friend), Dean Townsend, as well nephews Ken and Stephen Kilbreath and their families.



Jim was buried in a private service at Edens Cemetery on Guemes.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00, July 28, at the Guemes Island Community Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Guemes Island Fire Department, 6310 Guemes Island Rd., Anacortes, WA 98221.



To share memories of James please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 5 to May 8, 2019