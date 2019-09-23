Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "DAVID" MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES "DAVID" MOORE Obituary
James "David" Moore died on September 13, after a long battle with cancer.

David died at home with his wife and his sons at his bedside.

David is survived by his wife, Sheila, of many years. His 3 sons, twins Andy and Joe, and the youngest Sam. 5 grandchildren Drew, Hailey, Bailey, Gracie and Jaxson. He also leaves 5 sisters Ann, Betty, Dot, Linda and Rita all of South Carolina, and many extended family members. He loved us all.

He wanted everyone to know "He lived, he died and he was happy."

There will be a gathering Saturday, September 28 at the family home, 820 Dana Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Please just bring memories and good wishes. We will start at 2:00. We will miss him so much.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.