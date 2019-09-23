|
James "David" Moore died on September 13, after a long battle with cancer.
David died at home with his wife and his sons at his bedside.
David is survived by his wife, Sheila, of many years. His 3 sons, twins Andy and Joe, and the youngest Sam. 5 grandchildren Drew, Hailey, Bailey, Gracie and Jaxson. He also leaves 5 sisters Ann, Betty, Dot, Linda and Rita all of South Carolina, and many extended family members. He loved us all.
He wanted everyone to know "He lived, he died and he was happy."
There will be a gathering Saturday, September 28 at the family home, 820 Dana Drive, Sedro-Woolley. Please just bring memories and good wishes. We will start at 2:00. We will miss him so much.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 25, 2019