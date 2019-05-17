Home

September 17, 1947 -
January 11, 2019

James "Jim" Neal Lynch passed away January 11, 2019 at the age of 71.

He was born 9/17/1947 in Portland, OR, the son of Wallace James Lynch and Helen Hawkins Lynch. He served in the US Army becoming a Counter-Intelligence Agent & received numerous honors and medals of valor. Jim was employed with Washington State in fisheries, the Coast Guard and numerous Tribal Chief of Police positions.

He married Donna Harris and divorced in 1999. Jim served as Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 933, in Burlington for 3 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, CJ Murdock, his daughter, Kelly, of WA and son, Bryan, of NY, his brother, Edward of WA, and 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A Celebration-of-Life is 6/1/2019 at the Camano Island Yacht Club.

For more info in please call 360-630-6948. Please make gifts in his memory directly to veteran's organizations.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 19, 2019
