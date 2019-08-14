|
|
April 14, 1958 -
August 8, 2019
Tim Owens, 61, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 14, 1958 in Anacortes, Washington, the youngest child of three children of JT and Della Owens.
Tim graduated from Anacortes High School. In his school years, he played sports, hunted and fished with his dad. Tim was a commercial fisherman for 30+ years with Alyeska Ocean Inc. He had some shorter jobs at the Plywood Mill, Wilder Construction and Dunlap Towing.
Tim married Marie Lynch on July 18, 1981 and they had three sons: Jay, Bryce and Nick. Family was everything to Tim and he loved them very much. The family spent a lot of spare moments in a boat together fishing, crabbing and shrimping.
Tim was involved with the boys in all of their sports and took them deer and pheasant hunting. After the boys graduated from high school, Tim found a special spot at Lake Curlew to gather with family and friends and stories were told around the firepit. When Tim had two grandchildren, he loved them deeply and became even more devoted to family.
Tim's other interests included playing cards with family and friends, started an interest in high powered rifle competition shooting, yardwork, dahlias, working on the home, and French Roast coffee. In younger years, he was an avid water skier. He loved barbequing salmon for family and friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents: JT and Della Owens and sister Lynda Pietrczak.
He is survived his loving wife, Marie; his sons: Jay (Crystal), Bryce (Sarabeth), Nick (Jillian) and grandchildren: Christina (Jay) and Clay (Nick & Jillian); his sister: Mary and brother-in-law: Bobby Hendren and lastly but not least his dog, Dixie.
The family wishes to thank all of those who supported Tim: his sister, Mary; our "guardian angels" Todd and Rhea, Stacy and Robert and Jeff and Linda. Thank you to Oliver of ALS Support Group and for Hospice of the NW.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests and suggests donations to the ALS Evergreen Chapter of Bellingham Walk to Defeat ALS at https://web.alsa.org/goto/teamowens.
Tim's Celebration of Life is in the planning stage and will be announced later at www.evanschapel.com where you can also share memories of him.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 15, 2019