James William Sherburne, age 67, passed away in his sleep October 27th, 2019 at his home in Mount Vernon Washington.
He was born in March of 1952 to Harry Sherburne and Vallejo Wynne in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Hom, daughter Jessica Murchison; grandchildren Amelia and Oliver; son-in-law Todd Murchison; by his step-mother Cynthia Sherburne; sisters Freda Sherburne and Nancy Simmons; brothers Harry & Philip Sherburne; brothers-in-law Jeff Hawkins and Kim Simmons; sister-in-law Lucia Llobet; nieces and nephews, Kyle, Melissa, Keenan and Cecilia and great-nieces and nephews, Coleman, Cameron, Everett and Aspen and many friends and brothers and sisters of the sea.
Jim spent his life on the ocean. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in his twenties and went on to become an ocean-going tugboat captain for over 30 years for Crowley in Alaska and Seattle until his death in October.
He was a true sea captain, loved and respected by everyone who knew him; He will be dearly missed, but we will never forget his smile and the twinkle in his eye as he told jokes and stories about his life at sea. He will always be Captain Jim, Sherby and Captain Grandpa, titles he was very proud of. He will be missed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 23, 2019