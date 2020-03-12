|
|
March 6, 1948 -
March 10, 2020
Jan Anne (McIlrath) Gradl passed away on March 10 after a brief illness.
She was born on March 6, 1948, the first of three daughters to loving parents, Neil and Dee McIlrath of Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Jan graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School and later from Western Washington University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Economics.
She taught at Marysville High School and Oak Harbor High School for several years.
In 1976 she met the love of her life, Michael Gradl, and they were blessed with 37 years of marriage.
They welcomed two beautiful, intelligent daughters, Courtney and Kacee, who were the treasures of their lives.
Jan's favorite times were spent with her grandsons, traveling with Mike around the country and taking annual trips to Hawaii, where she and Mike honeymooned.
The greatest joy of her entire life was hearing her precious 3-year old twin grandsons, Jake and Drew, call her Grandma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike.
She is survived by daughter Kacee and son-in-law Jay, daughter Courtney and son-in-law Mark, grandsons Jake and Drew. She is also survived by parents Neil and Dee McIlrath, sister and brother-in-law Lisa and David Svaren, sister Cheri McIlrath and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held later this Spring.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a favorite charity.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 15, 2020