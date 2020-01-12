|
Mrs. Jan Chastain, a long-time resident of Mount Vernon, Washington, died early Sunday morning, January 5th, 2020, at Skagit Valley Hospital, following complications associated with cancer.
Born in Minnesota, to hardworking Scandinavian farmers, she and her husband are local residents - having lived in the Skagit Valley for over 40 years. Jan retired from the Mount Vernon Safeway as a Department Manager.
In addition to her work, Jan volunteered for many years to raise funds for local community needs on a myriad of projects. During her retirement, Jan volunteered with the Mount Vernon School District-assisting teachers and students for several more years.
Jan is survived by her soulmate and husband of 52 years, Jerry Chastain, their two sons, Jeremy Chastain of Mount Vernon and Jared Chastain of Eastern Washington, two granddaughters, Larissa Chastain and Kayla Chastain, and two great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her mother Grace Larson and her twin brother Jerry Larson, both of Minnesota and her sister Karen Radloff of Florida, as well as a younger brother Jeffrey Larson of Minnesota.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 01, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Kern Funeral Chapel; located at 1122 South 3rd Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Condolences as well as memories of Jan may be posted online at KernFuneralHome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 12, 2020