January 2, 1946 -

March 22, 2019



Jan Franklin Young, 73, a resident of the Shelter Bay community in La Conner, passed away at his home on March 22, 2019.



Jan was born on January 2, 1946 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Jess & Louise (Quinlan) Young. He was raised and attended school in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School with the class of 1964.



He joined the Naval Reserves in 1963. He then attended Montana State University until he was called to active duty with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving one year in Vietnam and one year on a ship in Long Beach, CA.



On April 6, 1966 he was united in marriage to Paula Reeves in Great Falls and after his return from deployment, they lived in multiple areas of the US including California, Montana, Nebraska, and Washington, settling first in La Conner, then eventually moving to the Day Creek area of Sedro-Woolley for 22 years on their beautiful family farm before returning to La Conner in 2004.



Jan worked as a sales consultant for many years in the oil industry and most recently worked in sales for several manufacturing businesses in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Canada.



Jan was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and was a founding member of A.S.O.F.T. He loved gardening and caring for the birds and animals around his home.



Jan's life was marked by love for others. He never met a person who didn't soon become a beloved friend. He treasured his friendships with both those he had known for years, as well as newcomers to his life. He was so proud of his family and went to every extreme to take care of them in every way.



Jan is survived by his wife, Paula; son, Justin Young and his wife, Jennifer; daughter, Stacy Thompsen and her husband Todd; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Young and Emily, Mason, Tanner and Katie Thompsen all of Skagit Valley, Washington; sister, Diane Felstead of Kalispell, MT; brother, Phil Young of Honolulu, HI and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walt & Robert Young and brother-in-law, Gary Felstead.



A Life Celebration will be held at a later date.



Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2019