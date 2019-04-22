

Jan Wolfe, 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence in Anacortes, WA.



The very best words to describe Jan are happy and kind. No matter what was happening in her life, she was cheerful and almost always wore a smile.



Jan had a deep faith in Jesus and was an active and beloved member of Living Rock Four Square Church in Anacortes where she was simply known as "Mamma."



She was an avid, life-long reader and especially enjoyed Christian books. Even as a little girl, Jan would get up before everyone else in the house and could be seen reading encyclopedias when she had nothing else to read.



Jan was especially passionate about helping children and the needy. Her favorite charity was Operation Christmas Child run by Samaritan's Purse. She would recruit volunteers and help to coordinate building and collecting hundreds of the Christmas shoeboxes each year and then arrange to ship them to Samaritan's Purse for distribution around the world.



Jan was preceded in death by her daughter Alicia Paterniti and is survived by her son Joe Paterniti, her granddaughter Ashley Deick (husband Nic Deick and sons Liam and Caleb), and her two older sisters Sandra O. Keyes and Helen Gay Clifford (husband John Clifford), as well as nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Jan's life will be held at Living Rock Four Square Church in Anacortes at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel & Onsite Crematory Inc of Anacortes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/jan-wolf-anacortes-wa.