JANET ANN CURTIS Obituary
September 23, 1945 -
January 9, 2020

Janet Ann Curtis, 74, of Marysville, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Jan was born on September 23, 1945 to Chris and Violet Hatcher in Everett, Washington. She was married to Clarke "Bud" Curtis for 25 years.

Jan graduated from Everett High School in 1963, with a letter in tennis. She then moved on to achieve a Pharmacy Degree from The University of Washington in 1968.

She was a pharmacist with Payless/Rite Aid for 40 years.

Jan loved gardening and spending time on the Oregon Coast.

Jan is survived by her sister, Carol Briscoe of Port Ludlow, WA; daughter, Eva Coward of Sedro-Woolley, WA; grandchildren, Austin and Trinity; and step-sons, Jeffery and James.

A Celebration of Jan's Life will be held from 12- 2PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Anthony's Homeport in Everett. RSVP's can be made by [email protected] com, or by phone (360)630-6385; RSVP's would be appreciated, but not required. Please come and share your memories at the Celebration or share memories online at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
