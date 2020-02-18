Home

JANET FLEETWOOD (WICKSTROM) KNOWLES


1921 - 2020
JANET FLEETWOOD (WICKSTROM) KNOWLES Obituary
March 2, 1921 -
February 16, 2020

Janet Fleetwood Wickstrom Knowles, 98, of Anacortes died on Sunday February 16, 2020, just few weeks short of her 99th birthday.

She was born in Seattle on March 2, 1921, the daughter of Wilbur and Anna (Daly) Wickstrom.

Janet had a busy and varied life. After graduating from the University of Washington in 1942, she obtained her CPA license and practiced until her marriage to Captain Edwin Lee Knowles of the USAF in 1945. At the war's end, her husband transferred to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. The family made frequent moves including, Cleveland, Washington D.C., Norfolk, New Orleans and beloved Seattle. Wherever they lived, Janet engaged in the church, Coast Guard Wives Club and the children's schools and activities.

Upon Ed's retirement in 1973, Janet and Ed sailed their new boat from New York through the Caribbean and Panama Canal to Seattle. In 1976, they built their retirement home in Skyline in Anacortes where they had years of sailing with the Anacortes and Flounder Bay Yacht Clubs.

In addition, Janet volunteered for Red Cross, AARP tax preparation and at the Anacortes Senior Center Meals on Wh

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband (in 1994).

She is survived by her children: Gregg Knowles of Port Hadlock, Joan Knowles of Anacortes and Scott Knowles of Coos Bay, OR.

Janet's inurnment will take place in Seattle.

There is no Memorial Service, however, if you wish to remember her, do donate to a charity of your choice in Mom's name but please nothing else.

To share memories of Janet, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020
