Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
JANICE (WALDRON) MOE

JANICE (WALDRON) MOE Obituary
1949 - 2019

Janice (Waldron) Moe, beloved wife of Gerald Moe, passed away of myeloma cancer.

Jan had an interesting life working as a care giver, nurse, working on the family dairy and travelling extensively.

A private family memorial will take place this month.

Condolences may be sent in care of Kern Funeral Home, 1122 S 3rd St., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

The Moe family extends special thanks, and would direct any memorials as donations to the Mclean Rd. Fire Department (and ambulance service), 15452 Beaver Marsh Rd., Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

The family also thanks Skagit Regional Hospitals and Mira Vista Care Center for their good care.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
