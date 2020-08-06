July 28, 1945 -
August 2, 2020
Janis "Jan" Elaine (Riggles) Selvig, age 75, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Skagit Valley in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, where she has resided for many years.
Jan was born on July 28, 1945 in Bellingham, Washington to Ralph and Grace Riggles. She was a 1963 Sedro-Woolley High School graduate. After high School, she was educated and trained as a Dental Assistant and work many years, in various positions, in this field.
Jan and Ray Selvig were married April 12, 1969 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. They made their home in Washington, California and then settled back in Washington upon Ray's retirement from the U.S. Navy.
Jan was quite an athlete. She played softball, and was an accomplished marathon runner and bicyclist. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a large collection of friends to share that with. Jan brought joy to those she touched.
Jan is survived by her brothers, Raymond Riggles of Sedro-Woolley and Randy Riggles of Concrete; sister and spouse, Joni and Stephen Lee of Burlington; sister-in-law, Linda Johnson of Arco, Idaho; late husband, Ray's siblings, Kim Baum and Kurt Selvig of Portland, Oregon; uncle, Charles Riggles of Sedro-Woolley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ray; grandparents, Homer and Margaret Riggles and Magnus and Borghild Asplund; father, Ralph; mother, Grace; step father, Albert Johnson; step brother, George Johnson; step sister and spouse, Glee and Swede Daves; sister-in-law, Betty Riggles; as well as numerous uncles and aunts.
Special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center for their many years of attentive, loving care of Jan. The family also wishes to acknowledge their deep degree of gratitude for Jan's long time, very good friend, Mary Sue Dallas for her tireless devotion, never-ending support and constant advocacy for Jan.
Family and friends will hold a celebration of life gathering at a later date.
