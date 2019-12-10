Home

Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
JASON EDWARD JOHNSON

JASON EDWARD JOHNSON Obituary
September 19, 1973 -
December 7, 2019

Jason Johnson, age 46, passed away in Bellingham on December 7, 2019.

He was born September 19, 1973 in Portland, OR to Edward A. and Christine Johnson and was raised in Orient, WA.

When Jason was 18 he was injured and became a quadriplegic.

He moved to Pinewood Terrace care facility in Colville, then moved back to Orient with his parents, and later to Sedro-Woolley.

Jason was preceded in death by his father Ed in 2017.

He is survived by his mother Chris of Barstow, WA, sister Meisha (husband Paul) Taylor and Paul's son Chris of Port Angeles, WA, sister Rosemary Johnson and her daughter Tracy of Kettle Falls, WA, close friends Mike and Jen Gross, and many loving relatives and friends.

A family gathering will be held.

You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
