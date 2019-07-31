|
|
December 21, 1924 -
July 13, 2019
With her family by her side, Jayne Carlson passed away peacefully at 94 years of age.
Jayne was the second of four daughters born to Lloyd and Evangeline Stevens of Lewiston, Idaho. The family moved to Clarkston, Washington where Jayne attended high school and found a love for sports playing varsity basketball (at 80 years old she could still shoot a layup).
After graduating high school, Jayne served in the WAVES division of the US Navy during WWII and later moved to Seattle and attended University of Washington. In 1946 she met her true love and married Robert (Bob) Carlson on April 18, 1947.
Moving to the Clyde Hill area of Bellevue in 1950, Jayne assisted Bob in the design and construction of their home where they raised their four children. She cherished her life-long friendships from Clyde Hill. Being an active volunteer in the community, Jayne played a key role in the startup, bookkeeping, fundraising and continued success of the Bellevue Boys and Girls Club.
In the late 60's and after her children were older, Jayne ventured into the workplace. Using her exceptional math skills, Jayne settled into a career in accounting.
Life took Jayne and Bob to Spokane in 1974 where they built new friendships and enjoyed their favorite piece-of-heaven at Hayden Lake. After retirement they returned west of the Cascades, moving to their beloved town of Anacortes, and again built strong friendships in the community, many through the AYC.
Jayne's favorite pastimes included gardening, cooking, playing bridge, watching the Seattle Mariners and spending time with her three grandkids.
Jayne leaves behind a sister, Margaret VanLeuven; her children, Jan Carlson, Chuck and Kerry Carlson and Jo and Jeff Defenbach; grandchildren Robert (Jessica) Carlson, Kyle Defenbach and Kate (Jeff) DeVries; great-granddaughters Sidney, Henley and Adrie.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 70 years, Bob, and her beloved son, Scott Robert.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 4, 2019