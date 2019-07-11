September, 16, 1949 -

July 8, 2019



Jean L. (Fors) Krsak, age 69, passed away peacefully on the morning of July 8, 2019 at home in Imperial Beach, CA after a two year battle with cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by family.



Born September 16, 1949, Jeannie was raised in Anacortes, WA. After graduating high school in 1967, she continued her education at the University of Washington. Her time on campus established two lifelong passions: being a Husky and teaching. After receiving her BA in Education, she taught in the Mercer Island School District for 25 years. She was beloved and cherished the opportunity to inspire young minds.



After her retirement in 2001, she devoted herself to guiding and supporting teacher candidates through CalState TEACH. She never met a stranger and was eager to help others selflessly.



Jeannie had a deep and resounding faith, that was a guiding force in her life. Above all else, she was an adoring mother to three boys. She was their biggest fan and they were the joys of her life.



She loved fiercely and is irreplaceable. Her bright smile and her endless energy will be greatly missed by all she knew.



She is survived by her husband, Michael Krsak, sons Aaron (Denise) Thomas, Nathan (Amber) Thomas and Jason (Allison) Thomas, six grandchildren (William and Henry, Olivia and Evan, Brecken and Harrison Thomas). Her brother Jim Fors (Jane Nelson) Fors, nieces Carin and Kristin Fors, and countless friends.



A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave, Anacortes, WA at 11am.



The family greatly appreciates all the support provided by extended family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, it was her wish for donations be made in her name to either the University of Washington College of Education (Teacher Candidate Fellowship) or Fight Colorectal Cancer. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from July 12 to July 17, 2019