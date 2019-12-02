Home

June 23, 1931 -
November 14, 2019

Jean Marie Huus (Morris), 88, of Sedro Woolley, Washington, died peacefully in her sleep on November 14, 2019.
Born June 23, 1931 in Puyallup, Washington.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Konrad Huus, her grandparents, parents, and brother, Walt Morris.

Jean graduated in 1949 from Puyallup High School where she loved drama and performing in plays. She enjoyed attending Totems hockey games in Seattle.

She was a homemaker who raised her family primarily in Bothell. Jean loved being a mother, cooking, sewing, painting, growing roses, doing crafts with her children and grandchildren, and watching the Seahawks. She often helped cook Lutefisk on holidays at the Sons of Norway Bothell Lodge.

She is survived by her siblings, Rita Kelley, William Morris, Richard Morris, and Marian Hart, her six children, Jon Huus, Annie Huus, David Huus (Nancy), Mary Ellen Huus (Johnny), Kristina Campbell (Dan), Greta Perales (Carlos), as well as 8 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
